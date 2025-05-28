Al-Arafah Islami Bank unveils three new deposit schemes

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, inaugurates three new deposit schemes of the bank at its head office in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has introduced three new deposit schemes as part of its continued commitment to broadening the reach and sophistication of modern banking services.

The newly launched products include the Al-Wadiah Current Plus Account, Mudaraba Savings Plus Deposit, and Mudaraba Youth Saver Account.

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the schemes as the chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Commenting on the launch, Khan remarked, "These three innovative deposit products will enrich the banking experience for retail, corporate, SME, and young customers nationwide."

"By leveraging digital innovation, we are enhancing access to Shariah-compliant banking solutions for individuals from all walks of life," he added.

"These products offer competitive profit rates and distinctive benefits, thereby promoting a culture of savings and investment."

Khan extended a warm invitation to clients to take advantage of these new offerings and explore the bank's modern, Shariah-compliant services.

Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, Mohammad Hossain, and SM Abu Zafar, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present, along with senior executives from the head office and the corporate branch.