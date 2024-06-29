Al-Arafah Islami Bank organises conference on school banking in Bagerhat

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, attends a conference on school banking organised by Al-Arafah Islami Bank in Bagerhat today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank today organised a daylong conference on school banking in Bagerhat with the aim of making a habit of saving among students.

Students of 20 institutions of the district participated in the programme, which was arranged under the guidance of the Bangladesh Bank.

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of the central bank, attended the event as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdury, deputy managing director of the Al-Arafah Islami Bank, presided over the conference.

Muhammad Jahangir Alam, joint director of Bangladesh Bank, Sukumar Roy, deputy general manager of Sonali Bank, Md Mofizul Islam, deputy general manager of Janata Bank, Devdas Sarkar, deputy general manager of Krishi Bank, and Vipul Mandal, assistant general manager of Agrani Bank, were present.

The bank later arranged a quiz competition, and winning students were awarded with school bags and gift items.

AKM Amjad Hossain, executive vice-president of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Abu Said Md Abdul Mannaf, senior vice-president, Sheikh Asadul Haque, senior assistant vice-president, along with managers and senior officers of all scheduled banks of the district were also present.