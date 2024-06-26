Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens relocated Uttara branch

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a relocated Uttara Model Town branch of the bank as chief guest in the capital’s Uttara today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank opened a relocated Uttara Model Town branch today with a view to providing the best modern banking services to its customers.

Abdus Samad Labu, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme.

Shabbir Ahmed, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, and Mohammad Hossain, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present.

SM Abu Zafar, senior executive vice-president and manager of the new branch, along with senior officials of the bank's head office were also present.