Al-Arafah Islami Bank launches International Islami debit card

Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched 'International Islami Debit Card'.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, inaugurated the card at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday, the bank said in a press release.

This debit card will allow cardholders to carry out secure international payments at point of sales and through online transactions.

Cardholders can also withdraw cash from ATMs across the world.

Cardholders can also avail all of Mastercard's hotel-stay offers, and chain shop and dining and lifestyle offers at over 7,000 partner outlets in Bangladesh.

