Ahsan Khalil becomes new MD of Meghna Bank

Kazi Ahsan Khalil has been appointed as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of Meghna Bank.

Khalil was working for NRB Bank as deputy managing director and chief business officer before his new role in Meghna Bank, the bank said in a press release.

Instrumental in corporate banking, retail and SME banking, branch banking, business, trade finance and process re-engineering, he is capable of translating business ideas into realities.

As a seasoned banker with proven leadership skills, Khalil successfully took up different roles in different banks.

Khalil began his banking career as a probationary officer of National Bank.

He previously worked for Prime Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, NRB Commercial Bank, Modhumoti Bank, and Premier Bank during a 35-year career.

He obtained his master's degree from the University of Dhaka.