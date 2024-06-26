Agrani Remittance House, Malaysia holds awareness programme on remittance, offshore banking

Zaid Bakht, chairman of Agrani Bank, poses for photographs with participants of an awareness programme organised by Agrani Remittance House and Seal Consult SDN BHD in Malaysia at the Polao Inda Sunway Daiso DGC Project in Port Klang, Selangor recently. Photo: Agrani Bank

Agrani Remittance House, Malaysia, a subsidiary of Agrani Bank, recently organised an awareness programme on remittance through legal channels, participation in the Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), and offshore banking deposit accounts.

Zaid Bakht, chairman of the bank, attended the event, organised by Agrani Remittance House and Seal Consult SDN BHD at the Polao Inda Sunway Daiso DGC Project in Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, according to a press release.

Bakht emphasised the importance of sending remittances through legal channels and said that the government has introduced a long-term scheme for expatriates under the UPS, named Probash.

Through this scheme, both expatriate Bangladeshis and the country will be benefitted.

"The state will ensure the proper use of the invested money and guarantee a monthly pension at the end of the specified period for the participants in this scheme," Bakht said.

He further highlighted that remittances sent by expatriates significantly contribute to the country's economy. Bangladesh's capacity has increased manifold, and the country has made significant progress in various indicators of social development, including infrastructure development and poverty alleviation, he added.

Md Amirul Islam Khokon, managing director of Seal Consult SDN BHD, Malaysia, presided over the event, where Md Murshedul Kabir, chief executive officer of the bank, was present as special guest.

Among others, Sultan Ahmed, chief executive officer and director of Agrani Remittance House SDN BHD, Malaysia, was present.