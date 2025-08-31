Abul Hashem made MD of Uttara Bank

Md Abul Hashem has been appointed managing director (MD) and chief executive officer of Uttara Bank PLC.

Prior to this appointment, Hashem served the bank as deputy managing director, head of treasury, and chief anti-money-laundering compliance officer (CAMLCO) concurrently, according to a press release.

He began his professional banking career at Uttara Bank PLC as a probationary officer in 1997.

During his 28-year career, he has held various positions in the bank, including roles in the credit division, accounts department, reconciliation department, recovery department, development and support department, card department, credit business development department, and asset and liability management department at the head office.

He was awarded the Integrity Reward for the fiscal year 2020-21 in recognition of his contribution to the practice of integrity in the bank.

Hashem holds an MSS degree in political science from the University of Dhaka and completed an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from the Bangladesh University of Business and Technology.