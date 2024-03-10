AB Bank holds training programme for women entrepreneurs in Rangpur

Md Anwarul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Rangpur office, and Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, pose for photographs with participants of a training programme designed to develop the business skills of women entrepreneurs in Rangpur. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank organised a daylong training programme for women entrepreneurs in Rangpur, aimed at developing their business skills.

Md Anwarul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Rangpur office, attended the training programme as chief guest, read a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, presided over the programme, where officials of the bank along with agents were present.

The bank awarded certificates and disbursed 'Sohoj Loans' through smart cards to these entrepreneurs after successful completion of the training.

Among others, Anita Das Gupta, national coordinator of Trinamool Women Entrepreneurs Society (Grassroots), was also present.