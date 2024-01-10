Banking
Star Business Desk
Wed Jan 10, 2024 08:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 08:42 PM

aamarPay to avail City Bank services

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director and chief business officer of City Bank, and AM Ishtiaque Sarwar, managing director and founder of aamarPay, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: City Bank

City Bank has signed an agreement with aamarPay, an online payment gateway service provider and fintech company, today to provide cash management services.

In a press release the bank said it would be facilitating online digital collections and payments to aamarPay through its internet banking platform CityLive.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, additional managing director and chief business officer of the bank, and AM Ishtiaque Sarwar, managing director and founder of the fintech company, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka.

Tahsin Haq, executive vice-president and head of corporate cash management of the bank, and Abdul Muktadir Azad, chief operating officer of the fintech company, were present.

