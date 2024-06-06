Tk 191cr allocation proposed for ACC

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has proposed an allocation of Tk 191 crore for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

This year's allocation is Tk 37.75 crore more than the revised budget of the 2023-24 fiscal.

In the FY24, the proposed budget allocation for the ACC was Tk 185 crore, which was revised to Tk 154 crore.

In the upcoming budget, Tk 179 crore has been allocated for operational expenses and Tk 120 crore for development expenses.

In his budget speech, the finance minister said the government has adopted a "zero-tolerance policy" against corruption to establish an administrative framework based on good governance for the country's real socio-economic development.

He said the government is tirelessly working to prevent corruption and reduce public suffering through digitisation in various sectors.