Tax on income from provident funds to rise

Tax on income from provident funds and other retiral funds, maintained by companies for their employees, are expected to go up to 27.5 percent in fiscal year 2024-25, according to measures proposed by the finance minister in the parliament today.

The new rate will come into effect from July 1 next fiscal year once it gets approval from lawmakers in parliament. Currently it is 15 percent.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) slapped the tax lifting exemptions on such retiral public and private funds.

The NBR, however, exempted income from the government's pension-related and other retiral funds from the income tax.

Earlier, the tax collector said companies and organisations would be required to pay a 27.5 percent tax on the income of funds such as provident funds, gratuity funds, and workers' profit participation funds maintained by the private sector.

A senior official of the NBR said the income tax rate for retiral funds may change.