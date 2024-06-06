Price of imported electricity meters to rise

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:52 PM

The prices of electricity meters, including prepaid ones, may increase as the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 has proposed increasing the duty on their import.

The import duty has been increased from 15 percent to 25 percent, said Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in his budget speech today.

As for their parts, the duty has been increased from 10 percent to 15 percent, he added.

Mentioning that switch sockets are being produced in the country, the finance minister said the local manufacturers are facing unequal competition from imports.

He proposed the minimum duty on each kilogramme of switches be raised from $6 to $8, sockets from $5 to $8 and their parts from $4.5 to $6.

