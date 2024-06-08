PM defends scope for money whitening

Supporting the budgetary provision for legalising black money, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said black money should be brought into the legal channel first.

"The money should be brought into an appropriate place [banking channel] first with payment of a nominal amount [tax]. Then they will have to pay tax regularly…. If you want to catch fish, you have to bait," she said.

The premier was addressing a discussion, arranged by Awami League at its Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon, marking the historic Six-Point Day.

Hasina, also the AL president, said many raised questions regarding the budgetary provision for legalising black money and argued that it would discourage those who pay taxes legally.

"Prices of different products have gone up. Whoever owns a piece of one katha land, the person is a millionaire now. But nobody sells land at the government-fixed rates. People get some additional money from the sale of land at higher prices. They keep the extra money outside the banking channel," she added.

The PM said the size of the former BNP government's last budget was Tk 62,000 crore and the figure went up to Tk 68,000 crore during the rule of the caretaker government (in 2008). However, the AL government has been able to place a budget of Tk 797,000 crore this time, she added.

"In the proposed budget [for 20024-25 fiscal year], we have attached the highest priority to education, health, agriculture, local industries and social safety to ensure the basic rights of the people," Hasina said.

Talking about the high inflation worldwide, the AL chief said the people from the limited-income group are suffering due to inflation. "But we've introduced family cards for them so they can purchase some essentials including rice, pulse and edible oil at fair prices. We're providing food to those who are extremely poor."

Besides, the government is providing financial assistance to the people under some 150 social safety net programmes, providing free textbooks to school students and some 30 types of free medicines from the community clinics to the people.

"The prices of commodities usually go up during the monsoon season. Keeping this in mind, we will start the sale of commodities using family cards.

Terming the control of inflation the biggest challenge, Hasina said production and supply of food must be enhanced.

About the budget deficit, the PM said the figure is now 4.6 percent. The budget deficit in many countries, including developed nations, is higher than this, she added.

She reiterated her call for the people not to leave a single piece of land uncultivated in order to boost food production in the country.