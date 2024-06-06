Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:22 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:15 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

Mango bar, fruit juice to see a price hike

The government wants to raise VAT on the two items to 15% from existing 5%
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:22 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 05:15 PM
Mango bar, fruit juice to see a price hike

The prices of mango bar and different types of juice are set to see a hike as the government wants to raise value-added tax on the items by 10 percentage points.

Bangladesh Budget 2024–25 Prices Up & Down
Read more

Budget FY25: Prices up, prices down

"To improve the VAT compliance and increase revenue collection, I propose to fix 15 percent VAT at local manufacturing stage on mango bar, mango juice, pineapple juice, guava juice and tamarind juice instead of 5 percent," Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali said in his budget speech.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

VAT on amusement parks may increase

Bangladesh, with a population of over 171 million, is among the world's five-fastest growing countries in the fruit drinks segment, according to industry people.

Akij, Pran, Abul Khair Group, ACME, and Shezan are the top players in the fruit drinks market.

Related topic:
Mango barJuiceBudget 2024-2025Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Surcharge structure unchanged

Surcharge structure unchanged

2h ago

Govt withdraws VAT on laptops at import stage

2h ago
Bangladesh Budget 2024–25 Prices Up & Down

Budget FY25: Prices up, prices down

2h ago

Budget FY25: Power sector sees 15% allocation cut

1h ago
Pay 15% tax, white black money

Pay 15% tax to whiten black money

3h ago
আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

আইএমএফের শর্ত পূরণ করেই সরকারের এই বাজেট: মেনন

‘আমার কাছে মনে হলো, দায়টা জনগণের ওপর রেখে দেওয়া হয়েছে। জনগণ নিজেরা সমাধান করুক।’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

খেলাপি ঋণ রেকর্ড ১ লাখ ৮২ হাজার কোটি টাকা

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification