JS passes over Tk 30,643.51cr supplementary budget for FY24

The parliament today passed the supplementary budget of Tk 30,643.51 crore for the fiscal 2023-24 to meet the increased expenditures under different ministries and divisions for the outgoing fiscal year ending June 30.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed the supplementary budget in the House on June 6 along with the national budget of FY25.

A total of Tk 7,61,785 crore was proposed in the budget of 2023-24 fiscal.

Different ministries, divisions and institutions sought increased amount under 20 demands for grant. Discussions, however, were held on only two cut-motions which were moved by three members.

These were on the allocation of Financial Institutions Division and ICT Division.

These cut motions were brought by Chief Whip of Opposition Party Mujibul Haque Chunnu and independent lawmakers Pankaj Nath and Md Hamidul Haque Khandker.

However, those cut-motions were rejected by voice votes.

Under the supplementary budget outlay, the agriculture ministry got the highest allocation of Tk 8,157.75 crore while the second largest allocation earmarked for the water resources Ministry with an outlay of Tk 4,360.11 crore.

Local Government Division got Tk 2,138.12 crore while the Planning Ministry Tk 1,249.33 crore and Ministry of Public Administration Tk 592.49 crore.

Financial Institutions Division got Tk 495.52 crore, disaster management and relief ministry Tk 470.91 crore, environment ministry Tk 431.75 crore, Statistics and Informatics Division Tk 152.69 crore, religious affairs ministry Tk 61.81 crore, Energy and Mineral Resources Division Tk 148.76 crore, Election Commission Tk 318.46 crore, ICT Division Tk 14.26 crore, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Tk 14.16 crore, Posts and Telecommunications Division Tk 248.3 crore, youth and sports ministry Tk 213.48 crore, information ministry Tk 17.52 crore, labour and employment ministry Tk 26.46 crore and cultural affairs ministry Tk 65.31 crore.