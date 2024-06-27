FY 2024-25: CCC announces Tk 1981.52cr budget

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) today proposed a budget of Tk 1981.52 crore for fiscal 2024-25.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced it at Theatre Institute Chattogram in the port city, reports our local staff correspondent.

As was the goal of the last budget, the CCC has set a target to implement the proposed budget mostly from its internal sources. For the current fiscal year, the CCC projects earnings of Tk 1,026.45 crore from internal sources, including holding tax, income from properties, etc.

It also expects to get about Tk 909 crore as a development grant and the rest of Tk 46.07 crore from other sources.

The mayor said, "When I took over the post of mayor, the CCC had debt of Tk 1,075 crore. In three years, CCC's debt has now come down to Tk 440 crore."

He said a total of Tk 113.46 crore income tax and Tk 134 crore Value Added Tax (VAT) has been deposited to the government treasury.

The mayor also called upon the holding owners and government institutions to pay taxes regularly to keep civic services and development work in motion to build an aesthetic, clean, green and livable city.