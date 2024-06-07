Budget shows fault lines, not a path out of the crisis

Finance ministers don't possess crystal balls to captivate the audience with mystical allure. They don't have magical foresight. They are real-world agents in shaping and managing economic policies. In times of crisis, which often repeats itself in modern capitalism, they chart a path out of the dark abyss. Sometimes they prove to be successful -- sometimes not.

How does Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali measure up to these standards as the new finance minister of Bangladesh? He did try to leave an imprint on our minds, at least by showing the fault lines in the economy and eventually admitting weaknesses, but he blamed almost everything on the global crisis. Economists call it a PR exercise designed to mask the government's own wrongdoings. The minister also failed to chart a way out of the crisis. The economists suggest the new budget is just a banal continuation of the past without a clear roadmap.

Ali, however, acknowledged that the government failed to curb inflation despite a host of measures to depress demand and boost supply in the past two years. Efforts to reduce budget expenditure alongside a contractionary monetary policy were far from effective.

Ali attributed persistently stubborn inflation primarily to import-induced price increases and disruptions to the domestic supply chain. But his goal to bring inflation down to 6.5% in the new fiscal year starting in July from more than 9% now raises eyebrows.

The finance minister has shied away from explaining if the economic crisis reached gale-force intensity. Is the worst over for Bangladesh? Are we survivors of the crisis struggling to pick up the pieces? The economy is standing at a difficult juncture – poised to get better or slip downhill. A period of uncertainty creates panic.

What's certain in uncertain times is that Bangladesh looks to fiscal consolidation by reducing the budget gap to 4.6% of GDP, the narrowest in a decade. The administration vowed to continue belt-tightening, a term hardly used in government circles, in a country perpetually obsessed with growth.

This is not to say the government will follow an austere path for too long, as it fears this approach may slow the growth rate.

"Therefore, our goal will be to increase government spending gradually in the second half of the upcoming fiscal year. This will be possible if the revenue realisation increases. To this end, we will lay emphasis on removing tax exemptions gradually," the finance minister said.

The GDP growth target, 6.75%, appears to be a decent target as rating agencies and multilateral lenders keep the forecast closer to this number. The medium-term growth outlook is favourable, supported by garment exports and stable remittance inflows. In the near term, however, the growth target may be affected by a lingering dollar shortage that is likely to weigh on investment and the high inflation that may depress consumption.

The government raised the national budget by 4.6% year-on-year to Tk 7,97,000 crore, the slowest pace since Sheikh Hasina's party returned to power in 2009.

Finance Minister Mahmood Ali acknowledged the need for raising the tax-to-GDP ratio to double-digits from 8% now and upskilling workers going abroad for jobs at the beginning of his speech. But he was conspicuously silent on the runaway banking sector that counted non-performing loans at Tk 182,000 crore, the highest-ever.

His path is laden with moral hazard. The government has once again allowed both individuals and companies to whiten black money without facing scrutiny and by paying a 15% tax. It clearly goes against its stated stance on "zero tolerance against corruption."

"The measures such as 'anti-corruption committees' in every metropolis town, district, and upazila and 'public hearing' sessions on corruption in government and semi-government offices seem trivial, if not laughable," said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

One of the key concerns is that the government plans to borrow Tk 1,37,000 crore from domestic banks to finance its development spending. This is likely to substantially increase the overall crowding-out effect as deposits in the banking sector are likely to grow only by Tk 1,60,000 crore over the next fiscal year.

"In other words, such borrowing targets will raise fiscal dominance in the overall macroeconomic management and will create pressure for the government to resort to central bank financing if such targets are aggressively pursued," said Ashikur Rahman, principal economist at the Policy Research Institute. "It is advisable to rationalise the borrowing target from the banking sector."

While the cost of living is high, lower-income families see no light at the end of the tunnel. The minimum tax-free limit remains unchanged in the most difficult times. The tax burden complicated by increased VAT rates is felt heavier when people desperately seek a cushion from unrelenting inflation.

The minister increased the maximum tax rate to 30% from 25% now for individual payers, "distributing the burden equitably so that higher income individuals pay a larger share of their income or wealth as income tax than lower-income individuals." However, the corporate tax rate was lowered by 2.5 percentage points, but analysts questioned the benefits given to the companies.

The government introduced a prospective tax system in Bangladesh to help expand trade and boost local and foreign investment. The demand for the new system was long-standing, though. It will create some tax predictability.

For that, the proposed tax rate for fiscal 2024-25 will be retained for the 2025-26 assessment year. Currently, the country follows a retrospective tax regime.

"I believe that through a prospective tax system, taxpayers can do proper tax planning and help increase tax compliance," Ali said.

The government finally seems to be waking up to the burden of foreign debt. Bangladesh is facing pressure from two sides simultaneously: capital outflows show a bullish trend, compared with a reduced inflow of funds. The opposite trend increases the deficit in financial accounts on the one hand and creates the burden of repayment of foreign loans on the other. The interest payment of foreign loans exceeded $1 billion in fiscal 2022-23.

The government now fears if the forecast that the interest rate will decline in the United States and other developed nations goes wrong, the trend will continue in the future as well.

Frustrations run deep when Mahmood Ali's budget speech does not indicate when the crisis could be behind us. We expected more than how we got into this mess. We wanted a roadmap of how to get out of this trouble and stay out.

His silence is deafening.