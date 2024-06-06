Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Thu Jun 6, 2024
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:07 PM

AC, refrigerator set to be costlier

Flat 7.5% VAT imposed on these appliances
The government has proposed imposing a 7.5 percent value added tax (VAT) on air conditioners and a 7.5 percent VAT on refrigerators and freezers.

Tk 7,97,000 crore budget proposed for fiscal 2024-25

At present, there is no VAT on air conditioners (AC) while it is 5 percent for refrigerators and freezers.

Accurate market data on AC sales is hard to come by. Manufacturers and retailers estimate that 530,000 units were sold in 2023, increasing sharply from 330,000 units in 2022.

Budget FY25: Prices up, prices down

The sales have been growing at a double-digit rate for the last eight years.

The overall annual market sales for refrigerators in Bangladesh amounts to about Tk 15,000 crore, according to industry players.

