Jahan initiatives paves the way for MBM Group's triumph at Women in Leadership Fest 2024

For the past four decades, MBM Group has been a pioneering force in Bangladesh's RMG industry, consistently delivering high-quality apparel for premium brands for global retailers and fashion houses.

Recently, the company received the prestigious "Best Initiatives Taken for Females" award at the 8th Inspiring Women's Award of Brand Forum during the Women in Leadership Fest 2024. MBM stands out as the sole RMG manufacturing company to achieve this recognition in the current year. This accolade highlights their groundbreaking "Jahan" initiative, aimed at enhancing literacy among senior female workers, alongside other impactful initiatives.

Given its predominantly female workforce, MBM Group acknowledges the significance of nurturing professional development. The "Jahan" program, a proprietary three-month educational initiative, focuses on equipping female veteran associates with essential literacy skills in English, Bangla, Mathematics, and Ethics.

To date, approximately 200 associates have successfully graduated from the "Jahan" program, further illustrating MBM Group's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace environment.