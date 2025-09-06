What do you carry in your heart's bundle?

A lineage?

A doctrine?

A fear?

Cast them into the fire—

that has no shape,

but still gives light.

There is a music that unbinds.

Not heard by ears,

but by the aching in your marrow.

It is sung by those who have shed skin

after skin,

until only breath remained,

hovering between two worlds—

neither dead,

nor alive,

only becoming.

The divine does not wear a crown,

nor sit upon a throne.

It stirs

where your silence deepens beyond thought,

where your hands tremble

before a stranger's wound.

It flickers

in the sweat of labour,

in the tear withheld for dignity's sake.

It hums

in the cracked voice of longing,

in the tremor

before you choose love again.

It is not far.

It leans close

where you kneel in grief,

where you dance without name,

where you burn,

and still offer light.

So do not call me brother by blood,

nor enemy by script.

Call me by the soundless name

we shared

before the stars spoke of our fates.

That name still glows

in the ashes of your forgetting.

Come.

Unrobe your mind.

Let the fire take your shape.

And in its smoke,

you may see the formless Beloved

smiling back—

as you.

Bipra Prasun Das is a student at North South University.