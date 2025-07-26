⁠⁠Poetry
Ahmad Saleh Abdullah
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:08 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 02:10 AM

Maturing

ILLUSTRATION: AMREETA LETHE

for SAP

Always the same whining about
the distances, always the same
muscles flinching at the thought. 
The shortest distance covered 
is displacement, you say; it is
physics. I say I know without 
knowing anything about des-
peration. I am not a walker:
who became wiser anyways
by rising early for walks?
You say I am just a baby, wrapping
your hands around me—an
amniotic memory. I say this 
is magic; you are, you say. 
I learnt to love walking like
blood learns a narcotic.
Love is the shortest distance 
to you. This is geometry. 
Half the circumference of
a day the sun's iridescence no
longer a nuisance. You see,
you scorched me into life. 

Ahmad Saleh Abdullah, a former medical student, is currently an English major at the University of Dhaka. Reach him at [email protected].

