Two minor sisters die of ‘viral infection’ in Rajshahi, parents in isolation

Two sisters, both below five years of age, died within a span of four days after contracting a "viral infection", and their parents have been placed in isolation at a hospital.

The sisters are Muftaul Mashiya, 4, and Muntaha Marisha, 2.

They were the daughters of Manjur Rahman, a mathematics teacher at Rajshahi Cadet College, residing with his family in the college's quarters in Sarda.

Marisha died on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) last Wednesday, while Mashiya passed away yesterday afternoon while undergoing treatment at at the same hospital.

Physicians at RMCH initially suspected a viral infection for their deaths but they have been waiting for the result of a laboratory test on samples sent to Dhaka.

The victims' parents -- Manjur and Poly Khatun -- have been placed in RMCH's isolation ward.

Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, an ICU physician at RMCH, mentioned that there was a suspicion of the Nipah virus.

He noted that the children had consumed unwashed plums, which could potentially be linked to the Nipah virus or another viral agent. The definitive cause of death awaits the results of the samples sent for testing, he said.

Poly Khatun recounted the events leading to her daughters' illnesses, stating that their domestic worker had given the girls unwashed plums from a tree on campus on the morning of February 13. The following day, Marisha developed a fever, exhibited repeated vomiting, and showed signs of severe dehydration.

She was rushed to the Rajshahi Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Marisha died en route to RMCH.

Mashiya exhibited similar symptoms the next morning and, after initial treatment at the Upazila Health Complex and CMH, was transferred to RMCH, where she was admitted to the ICU.

Both sisters bore black spots on their bodies before their deaths, a symptom noted by their mother.

RMCH physician Mostafa Kamal clarified that there have been no reported deaths from the Nipah virus in Rajshahi this year.

However, he confirmed that a viral infection caused the sisters' deaths.

The parents remain in hospital isolation as precautions continue, he said.