Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 03:53 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 04:48 PM

Bangladesh

Thousands march from National Press Club to Shaheed Minar

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 03:53 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 04:48 PM
Photo: Md Abbas

Thousands of people from all walks of life marched from the National Press Club to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka this afternoon.

The march, called by university students and teachers yesterday, has been organised to protest mass arrests, and demanding justice for the mass killings centring the quota reform movement, release of detained or arrested students and general people, withdrawal of the curfew and reopening of educational institutions.   

After cultural performances and speeches from eminent personalities, including former Jahangirnagar Professor Anu Muhammad, the procession started from the press club around 3:30pm and reached the Central Shaheed Minar around 4:00pm.

Earlier, protesters of the anti-discrimination student movement joined those gathered at theb National Press Club.

After Juma prayers, the anti0discrimination protesters started their march towards Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection from Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the Juma prayers.

Crossing the High Court area, they reached Shahbagh around 2:30pm,

 

