Protesters stage demo, vandalise police box in Chattogram city

A police box was vandalised and set on fire in Chattogram's Wasa intersection as protesters of anti-discrimination student movement brought out a procession in the port city this afternoon.

After Juma prayers, a mass rally was brought out by protesters in the city.

Around a thousand protesters marched towards the New Market intersection after passing through the Laldighi-Rifles Club road and staged a demonstration there, our staff correspondent reports.

After the demonstration, they brought out a procession and when crossing the Wasa intersection the agitators vandalised the police box there, said witnesses.

They are now marching towards the Muradpur area, the correspondent reports.

The agitators started gathering in groups at Andarkilla from different areas of the city before the start of Juma prayers.

A significant number of members from law enforcment agencies was seen on the other side of the road around 2:30pm. When the agitators saw them, they started chanting "Bhua Bhua".

Currently, vehicular movement on the road around the New Market remains completely halted till 3:30pm