Lutfey Siddiqui appointed as CA’s special envoy on int'l affairs

The interim government today appointed Lutfey Siddiqui as chief adviser's special envoy on international affairs.

A gazette notification has been published by the Cabinet Division in this regard today.

The appointment will be effective immediately.

He will enjoy the facilities equivalent to an adviser's status.

Lutfey Siddiqi is an adjunct professor at National University of Singapore and a visiting professor-in-practice at the London School of Economics, reports UNB.

He was previously global head of Emerging Markets for FX, Rates and Credit at UBS Investment bank and a managing director at Barclays bank.

He was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2012 where he's served councils and steering groups on capital markets, infrastructure investment, inclusive growth and global risks.

He has spoken at over a dozen WEF events including the official program at Davos for several years.

Lutfey is a member of the advisory boards of LSE Systemic Risk Centre, NUS Centre for Governance and the governing boards of UWC Atlantic College and NCC London.

He also contributes to the Bretton Woods committee, CFA Institute's Future of Finance and OMFIF, the forum for central banks.

Lutfey has an extensive, international media presence. Since 2009, he has been named a Commercially Important Person (CIP) by Bangladesh government