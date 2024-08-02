Hundreds of protesters march between Science Lab, Shahbagh

Hundreds of protesters under the banner of the anti-discrimination students' movement marched between Dhaka's Science Lab and Shahbagh this afternoon.

Protesters said they joined the programme following the earlier announcement of the students' movement. They came to the Science Lab intersection around 1:30pm, following Juma prayers.

Later, they marched to Shahbagh, chanting slogans against the government and demanding justice for the deaths and violence during the recent quota reform movement.

They were at Shahbagh for an hour from 4:30pm, after which they went in a procession back to the Science Lab intersection and dispersed from there.

Chanting slogans against the government, the protesters marched near the roads of Science Lab intersections.

Police took position before the protestors arrived on the roads, but did not bar them.

Vehicular movement near both intersections were disrupted when the protesters took up position in the areas..