Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 07:39 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 07:41 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt must take responsibility for killings during quota protests: artists' group

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 2, 2024 07:39 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 2, 2024 07:41 PM
Photo: Collected

A group of artists today called on the government to take responsibility for the killings that occurred during the quota reform movement.

During a demonstration outside the National Press Club in Dhaka around noon today, members of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi demanded justice for the victims.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Coffins were placed at the rally to symbolise the deaths during the recent quota protests.

"We demand justice for the killings that occurred during the quota reform movement. This justice must be done in cooperation with the United Nations. We don't want the government's justice," said Badiur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi.

Vice-President Jamshed Anwer Tapan added, "The government is responsible for the killings. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina must resign."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

নির্বিচার হত্যাকাণ্ডে বদলে গেছে প্রেক্ষাপট

নিরঙ্কুশ ক্ষমতার দাপটে অন্ধ হয়ে নতুন বাস্তবতাকে মেনে নিতে চাচ্ছে না সরকার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

খুলনায় এখন যা চলছে

৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification