Govt must take responsibility for killings during quota protests: artists' group

A group of artists today called on the government to take responsibility for the killings that occurred during the quota reform movement.

During a demonstration outside the National Press Club in Dhaka around noon today, members of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi demanded justice for the victims.

Coffins were placed at the rally to symbolise the deaths during the recent quota protests.

"We demand justice for the killings that occurred during the quota reform movement. This justice must be done in cooperation with the United Nations. We don't want the government's justice," said Badiur Rahman, President of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi.

Vice-President Jamshed Anwer Tapan added, "The government is responsible for the killings. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina must resign."