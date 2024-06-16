Gazipur factory workers stage demo demanding wage arrears

Several hundred workers from National Chemicals Manufacturing Company Limited are staging demonstrations in front of the factory in Gazipur city's Barabari area since 8:00am today demanding wage arrears for five months.

Workers said they will not return home until their wage arrears, Eid bonuses, and other dues are paid, reports our district correspondent.

Mahfuzur Rahman, president of the National Chemicals Manufacturing Company Workers' Union, alleged that a worker, Manjurul Islam, was injured after police used batons to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway yesterday.

Mosharraf Hossain,additional superintendent of police at Gazipur Industrial Police, however, claimed that no clash occurred between police and workers.

Mohammad Jalal Howlader, a member of Bangladesh Trade Union Centre's Gazipur district unit, said workers informed him about an industrial police official assaulting their fellow worker.

The injured reportedly received treatment at Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College and Hospital.

The Daily Star could not reach MSN Bulu, owner of National Chemicals Manufacturing Company Limited, for comments as his phone was switched off.