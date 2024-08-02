‘Droho Jatra’ from Press Club called for Sunday

The photo was taken from Kodom foara of Dhaka today ( August 2, 2024). Photo: Star

A platform comprising teachers, students and people from all walks of life today announced a mass procession from the National Press Club for Sunday.

Ragib Naeem, president of the Chhatra Union, said they would march from the press club on Sunday to press home their one-point demand -- the resignation of the current government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The programme was announced after a mass procession, called "Droho Jatra" by the organisers, reached the Central Shaheed Minar from the press club this afternoon.

Earlier today, thousands of people marched to the Shaheed Minar from the press club after cultural performances and a speech by former Jahangirnagar University Professor Anu Muhammad.