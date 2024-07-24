Current situation not conducive to reopening universities: education minister

The current situation is not conducive to reopening universities and the government is prioritising the ongoing HSC and equivalent examinations instead, said Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury.

After a meeting at the Home Ministry today, the minister said they are also evaluating the situation to open schools and colleges.

Mohibul Hassan also said that when violence occurs after an ultimatum is given, the responsibility falls on those who issued the ultimatum.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal Khan and State Minister of Information and Broadcasting Mohammad A Arafat were also present at the meeting.