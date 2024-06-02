Bangladesh's development comes first: PM

Sheikh Hasina says her government will work with supportive countries irrespective of their role in conflicts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government will work with countries that support Dhaka's development and prosperity, regardless of their involvement in conflicts.

"I first consider the development of my country. I will move ahead with those who will help us in our country's development," she said.

The prime minister was distributing awards among the first, second and third winners in several categories in the national level competition of making a one-minute video documentary titled "Amar Chokhe Bangabandhu" (Bangabandhu in my eyes) at her Gono Bhaban this morning.

Sheikh Hasina also reiterated that Bangladesh does not want war, but peace.

"We want friendship with all and we are advancing maintaining friendly relations with all," she said.

The prime minister called upon all to remain alert so that no one could push the country backwards and make it a "country of beggars" again.

"None should be allowed to pull us back. Bangladesh became a nation of the beggars after August 15, 1975 changeover. We always have to be alert. We have to take the country forward," she said.

Earlier, the premier distributed certificates, crests and award money among the winners of the competition at the different categories from school to intermediate level students.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain was present.