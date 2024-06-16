Bangladeshi businessman to sue Singapore surgeon after procedure that left him ‘paralysed’

A Bangladeshi businessman who went to Singapore to be treated at Gleneagles Hospital for a spinal condition allegedly became paralysed after a procedure and is going to sue his neurosurgeon for the damages.

The businessman was identified as Noor Alam, 51, who has been in the hospital since July 2022, according to a report of CNA published recently.

On the other hand, Gleneagles has sued him in order to get payment of the bills, which have exceeded S$1 million (US$739,800).

According to court documents obtained by CNA, Alam went to Gleneagles in 2019 for specialist medical care from Dr James Tan Siah Heng for neck pain. But his condition did not improve with physiotherapy.

According to documents filed by Alam's lawyers - Raj Singh Shergill and Desiree Koh Jia Min from Lee Shergill law firm - Dr Tan told Alam that he had a prolapsed disc with spinal cord compression.

He advised Alam to undergo surgery to replace the disc. After the operation was completed uneventfully, Alam returned to Bangladesh, the court documents filed by Alam's lawyers said.

However, Alam developed a wound infection which later healed and left behind a skin tag - a benign growth, the CAN report said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was able to return to Singapore for a consultation with Dr Tan only in July 2022.

According to Alam, Dr Tan recommended radiofrequency medial branch neurotomy - a procedure that involves using radio waves for pain treatment - and assured him that it would be very quick and easy.

Alam's lawyers allege that the way Dr Tan injected local anaesthesia into Alam during the procedure injured Alam's spinal cord.

Following the procedure, Alam felt weakness in his left arm and leg that later progressed to all four limbs.

According to an expert report obtained by his lawyers, Alam is now wheelchair bound, incontinent and unable to walk - a disability that is likely to be permanent.

In his statement of claim in May, Alam alleged that Dr Tan breached his duty in negligently, wilfully or recklessly failing to provide him with the relevant and material information and advice about the comparative risks and benefits of the procedure compared with other available options.

Alam continued to be warded at Gleneagles after the incident.

In February, Parkway Hospitals Singapore, which manages and operates Gleneagles, separately sued Alam for payment of his hospital bills.

According to the hospital's statement of claim, Alam was assessed to be fit for discharge around end-August 2022, but he "refused" and "declined to be transferred to a rehabilitation centre for further care".

The hospital alleged that Alam has "refused to pay" any part of the incurred charges, which had ballooned to S$1.13 million as of Jan 9, 2024.

In Alam's defence filed against Gleneagles' suit, his lawyers allege that Alam agreed to be treated at Gleneagles by Dr Tan after speaking to a representative from a branch of Gleneagles in Bangladesh.

Alam alleged that the representative made implications that would cause a reasonable person to conclude that Dr Tan was sufficiently integrated into the organisation to be an agent or employee of Gleneagles, such that Gleneagles would be liable if there were any breach by Dr Tan that led to harm or loss to Alam.

His lawyers alleged that Dr Tan's treatment in which he allegedly negligently caused harm to Alam occurred in close connection with Gleneagles' enterprise in marketing its hospital services to foreign patients contemplating neurosurgery.

Alam also alleged in his defence that Dr Tan and Gleneagles had told him that he should continue to stay at Gleneagles for treatment "in consideration" for deferring court proceedings.

Alam claimed that he was told the medical and hospital bills would be deferred while they were waiting for a payout from Dr Tan's professional liability insurers.

After this, Gleneagles would consider a discount, Alam alleged in his filed defence, according to CNA.