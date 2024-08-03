Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:39 PM

Bangladesh

12-hour curfew imposed in Habiganj

A 12-hour curfew has been imposed from 7:00am today in Habiganj, in response to yesterday's clashes between protesters and police.

Deputy Commissioner Zilufa Sultana confirmed the imposition of curfew to The Daily Star.

Mustak Ahmed, a 24-year-old worker, was killed in the clash.

Mustak, who hailed from the Tuker Bazar area in Sylhet, was working as an electrical worker in Habiganj.

However, Khalilur Rahman, additional superintendent of Police in Habiganj, said, "I do not know anything about this (murder)."

Moin Uddin Chowdhury, resident doctor at 250-bed Habiganj Hospital, said, "Mustak had severe injuries to his hand. Further details will be provided later."

 

 

