Muktoshor observes World Peace Day in four different countries

On World Peace Day, Muktoshor, a cultural platform for free expression, has organised a recital production titled "Bodle Dao, Kichhuta Bodlao" (Change the world, change a little), featuring Bengali-speaking recitation artistes from four different countries around the world.

The production, commencing on September 14, the programme concluded on the 21st, which marks World Peace Day. Eight Bengali-speaking recitation artistes residing in Bangladesh, India, Canada, and the United States have taken part.

They are Riaz Roni, Tapas Maiti, Zeenat Jahan, Sabuj Haque, Maruna Rahi, Rezwan Hridoy, Mahi Farhana, and Kazi Rajesh.

In this regard, the producer, Riaz Roni, said, "Building a nation free from discrimination requires changing oneself. If we change from our own positions, society will change, and the country will change as well."

The production was planned and coordinated by Zeenat Jahan. The background music was composed by Riaz Roni and Kazi Rajesh. It was produced by Zeenat Jahan, with Riaz Roni as the executive producer.

The production is being presented by the online-based cultural organisation, Muktoshor.