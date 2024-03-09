‘Pagol’: Folk, funk-rock song questions the sanity of the ‘normal’

The LKG Quartet released their first original single, "Pagol," on Friday, March 8, 2024. Prior to this, the band unveiled a cover of Sachin Dev Burman's "Shoite Pari" in 2023, the year of its inception.

The folk and funk rock song, "Pagol," composed by Farshid Alam, originally took shape as an electro-pop track. The composition highlights Farshid's groovy bass lines, Ahnaf Khan Anik's electrifying guitars, Labik Kamal Gaurob's crunchy acoustic rhythm guitar, and Adnan Khondoker Rushdi's funky drum beats.

The lyrics encapsulate Bangla Baul philosophy, delving into the quest for the inner "pagol" or madman. In Labik's rap segment, the true essence of this madness is unveiled, emphasising that it's a transformative journey one must embark on to truly embrace the state of being a "pagol."

The song's vocalist, Farshid, expressed, "The concept behind the song stems from the belief that as humans, we have the freedom to explore truth within ourselves and in the world. However, in today's context, we find ourselves confined within a fabricated reality where the truth is distorted."

Labik, the frontman of The LKG Quartet, serves as a singer, songwriter, and music producer. Holding a degree in audio engineering from the UK, he presently functions as a film, TV, and online media composer at his production studio, LKG. With over two decades of experience, Labik has been deeply involved with the essence of Bangla Baul music and has proudly represented Bangladesh in numerous esteemed international festivals.

Every band member has a significant musical journey. Anik commenced his career as a session guitarist and has evolved into an independent music producer. As a founding member of Bangla Five, he also collaborated with Armeen Musa, Leemon, and Krishnakali.

Drummer Rushdi, also a music composer, contributes his drumming skills to various bands, including Bangla Five, NOVA, Brigade 71, and The Armeen Musa band. Additionally, he takes on the roles of vocalist and guitarist in Chokro. His personal studio and recording house, Studio Taanpura, is where he crafts musical endeavors. Noteworthy albums under his belt include his solo work "Shopne Vebe ki Hobe," Chokro's "Ekti Cheler Gaan," and Brigade 71's "The Echoes of 71."

Farshid, a singer, songwriter, and bassist, embarked on his musical journey with the band Pentagon before joining Bohemian. He achieved recognition with Bohemian, winning the Best New Band award at the Channel i Music awards.

The song can be streamed on the band's YouTube channel and Facebook page, with upcoming availability on other streaming platforms.