Murder of teenage TikTok star exposes the rot in Pakistani society

The teenager, who had recently celebrated her birthday, was gunned down in front of her mother and aunt by an unidentified man who fled the scene on June 2. PHOTO: SANA YOUSAF'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old medical student and popular TikTok creator from Chitral, was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad on Monday evening — a murder that has shaken many across the country. The teenager, who had recently celebrated her birthday, was gunned down in front of her mother and aunt by an unidentified man who fled the scene, according to an FIR.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the Islamabad police had arrested the prime suspect in the case. Naqvi said the police had recovered the pistol from the man as well as Sana's mobile phone. The suspect also confessed to the murder, he added.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Islamabad Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said the suspect is a 22-year-old who they believe murdered Sana because she repeatedly refused his advances.

The news sparked a wave of heartbreak and fury online. Many are mourning the loss of a bright, young girl — not just a social media personality with thousands of followers. Others are expressing frustration at how her identity as a TikToker is being used to dehumanise her, even in death.

A quick scroll through Sana's TikTok and Instagram accounts shows a regular young girl posting about everyday life events, videos of her lip-synching to funny dialogues from movies, restaurant visits, travel content, promotional posts, and celebrations.

Users are unfortunately having to highlight that the problem isn't TikTok or that Sana was a 'TikToker' — it's a culture of impunity and a mindset that continues to excuse or even celebrate violence against women.

Another day, another cold-blooded murder

"A child, full of dreams, silenced before life could even unfold," an X user wrote. "What kind of world are we creating — where innocence is stolen before it even has a chance to shine?"

"Another day, another cold-blooded murder in the federal capital," a user lamented.

"Disgusted to the core," wrote Mahira Khan.

Netizens called attention to the broader epidemic of femicide in Pakistan — where women, girls, and gender minorities are routinely subjected to violence, often under the guise of honour, morality, or public decency.

"She celebrated her birthday earlier today. She was a first-year medical student. Femicide is rampant in Pakistan," a user pointed out.

"Fragile male ego at work again," a user remarked. "A beautiful, 17-year-old girl was probably too much for their Herculean masculinity to handle that she was a TikToker! So what they did do? Shot her dead! Sana Yousaf, I am sorry. May your soul find peace!"

When the response to murder is celebration

While many expressed heartbreak over the loss of a young life, in Facebook comments and TikTok reposts, some users were seen celebrating Sana's death, implying that her online presence somehow warranted a violent end.

And while news of Sana's killing made headlines, much of the focus zoomed in on her identity as a TikTok star — as if her being a 'TikToker' made her less of a person and more of a target.

"I was browsing Facebook and only checked the comments — people were expressing joy," one user wrote. "It makes me feel ashamed that I belong to a nation where some take pleasure in the suffering of innocent girls," a user wrote.

Others also shared screenshots of similar celebratory comments, calling on the authorities to do something.

"Slutshaming a child after her murder is not new to Pakistan," one user commented. "You are all accomplices."

Users also pushed back against labelling Sana a "TikToker", arguing that reducing her to her online identity distracted from the crime committed against her.

"TikToker isn't a tribe, caste or crime," one user argued. "Why not say 'a teenage girl' or 'student' was killed? Why fixate on the platform she used?"

"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Sana Yousaf," another user posted. "Uploading videos on TikTok is not a crime."

The backlash has reignited calls to term this phenomenon what it is — not just misogyny, not just cyberbullying, but a society-wide normalisation of violence against women.

"The comments saying that this is good because she's on TikTok seem to primarily be coming from young men. Pakistan has a big problem and it's not feminism or women posting TikToks — it's rabid, frothing-at-the-mouth, enraged lunatic men who believe all women are their property," wrote RJ Sabah Bano Malik.

"Men have a men problem," she added. "Men keep murdering girls and women and trans people and guess what? Other men. So are men going to do something about men? Or will we continue to act like men murdering women is a woman's problem to solve?"

What now?

Calls for justice have flooded social media timelines.

"This can't become normal," journalist Ihtisham-ul-Haq posted. "Justice must be swift and firm. The killers must be made an example of."

And while justice should of course be served, nothing can bring Sana back. She was a young girl — one who should have been studying for her next exam, making another funny video, or celebrating her birthday with family. Instead, she was murdered — and people are celebrating it.

Let's be clear: the problem is not TikTok. The problem is not a young girl posting videos. The problem is that a girl was murdered, and instead of grieving the tragic loss of a young life, some people are celebrating it.

If that isn't reflective of the rot in our society, what is?