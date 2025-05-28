ASEAN-GCC-China: It’s time to turn vision into reality, says Malaysia PM Anwar

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) walks with China's Premier Li Qiang ahead of the ASEAN - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)- China Summit after the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, 2025. PHOTO: AFP

Now that Asean, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China have done the diplomatic heavy lifting, it is time for businesses to turn vision into reality, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said captains of industry must seize the opening created by political alignment and bold economic strategies.

"The political leadership has assured you of stability, given attractive policies and provided clarity that promotes new techno­logies and investment.

"We have done our part. The ball is now in your court," the Prime Minister said at the gala dinner and opening ceremony of the Asean-GCC-China Economic Forum 2025 last night.

With policy direction in place, Anwar said industry players must take the lead in turning commitments into tangible results, as leaders and citizens alike are eager to see real progress.

Following a series of meetings among leaders during the 46th Asean Summit and Related Sum­mits, Anwar said even contentious issues were resolved through consensus, reflecting Asean's strength.

"We decided that what is important is a cohesive, strong and fiercely independent Asean that confirms our centrality and acts to protect our interests," he said.

Collaboration with the GCC and China, Anwar said, is a strategic move by Asean to promote economic resilience and regional stability.

The Prime Minister praised the GCC's embrace of digitalisation, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, calling it the "dynamo of the Middle East" for its bold transformation.

"I salute those from the GCC who have chosen to join us in this courageous venture," he said.

On China's role, Anwar said Bei­jing remained a vital partner due to its proximity, commitment to regional peace and proven capaci­ty for technological and economic advancement.

"China has shown a willingness to promote peace and justice, and to focus on what truly matters to humanity – fairness and development for all," he said.

Anwar also expressed pride in Asean, the GCC and China agreeing to a joint statement on good governance, economic clarity and the protection of citizens' rights.

"This proves it can be done," he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang in his speech called for deeper cooperation between Asean, China and the GCC, citing shared opportunities in the face of rising global uncertainties.

He said all countries are facing common new challenges and dev­e­lopment opportunities.

"At this juncture, it requires more foresight for us to strengthen cooperation. In today's era, if we can work together to meet challenges, we are creating opportunities," he said.

Li said economic globalisation is currently experiencing an unpre­cedented major impact.

"Peaceful development and win-win cooperation, the values we have long adhered to, have been severely challenged.

"Our joint response to these problems will bring important opportunities to countries.

"In the face of geopolitical conflicts and other challenges, we must persist in deepening mutual trust and enhancing unity," he said.

Li said while Asean, the GCC and China make up approximately a quarter of the world's population and economy, another para­meter is that the three sides only account for 5.4% of global trade.

"This tells us there is a great potential to be tapped. It is something we must deepen our coope­ration on for the future.

"I believe that as cooperation between our three sides conti­nues to deepen, there will be a steady stream of increasing trade and investment, which will effectively promote our development and the growth of our businesses," he said.