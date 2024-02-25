Savour twice the flavour: Our facination with BOGO offers

Do you like Buy One Get One offers in buffets? If your answer ranges from an enthusiastic "Yes!" to a mellowed down "Sure, why not?" you would not be alone. Over the past few years, buy one get one (BOGO) deals were all the rage, particularly at some of Bangladesh's most upscale hotels' restaurants. But, aside from the obvious thrill of getting two or more items for the price of one, what else goes on around this trend of restaurants' BOGO deals?

Let's find out!

Due of their versatility, varied options, and unlimited portions of food at reasonable costs, buffets remain among the top options for Bangladeshi customers for an indulgent meal. On the other hand, Bangladeshi people also love buy one get one promotions, as they represent such a great deal for most. If you mix these two elements in a very nice setting such as a 5-star hotel, you will have successfully struck the sweet spot for customers!

The idea of getting a meal with an abundance of choices to feast on at no extra cost encourages customers to check out these BOGO deals. Whether it is a private celebration like a birthday or an anniversary, or a public occasion like Falgun or New Year's Eve, people love to celebrate by treating themselves to a unique and upscale meal at a discounted price once in a while.

"I like BOGO offers because in 5-star hotel buffets, you get to explore multiple cuisines under one roof with friends or family. Moreover, although BOGO deals are usually buy one get one, sometimes there are also options for buy one get two and even buy one get three, which I love to explore," expressed 24-year-old foodie, Nuhat Islam.

Typically, customers of certain banks in Bangladesh who possess platinum, gold, or other types of cards are eligible for these buy one get one deals. Several of these banks partner up with 5-star hotels all year long to promote exclusive buy one get one deals.

To shed some light on this, Syeda Faica Fareea, Marketing Communications Manager at The Westin Dhaka, said, "We do these offers always in partnership with banks where we get a large and enthusiastic customer base. One recent example was our New Year buy one get two offer."

In an effort to offer further insight on this, H M Mostafizur Rahaman, Senior Vice President and Head of the Retail Business Division at Dhaka Bank Limited, said, "All of our clients including debit card holders get BOGO offers. But, the place of the BOGO offer ultimately depends on the cardholder's preferences and the product variety we have to offer."

Additionally, speaking more about their customers' usage of the BOGO offer, Fareea added, "Oftentimes, we get a lot of business gatherings. If they have 5-6 cards with them on which we are giving the offers, they can easily get the buffet for their large group of people with the BOGO. This way, they are also able to build a good rapport with their business associates in a fine establishment, which everyone appreciates. So, I think it benefits a wide range of people."

There seem to be more interesting takes on the customer base.

Ramadan Abdullah, who loves cooking and experimenting with various cuisines in his idle time at home, expressed, "My observation is that BOGO offers really attract couples as fine dining like 5-star hotels are a coveted place for dates. I guess you could say it rings true to the fact that BOGO offers are essentially for two people."

Moreover, Dewan Farhana Masuk Era, Assistant Manager, PR & Communication, Sales and Marketing at Dhaka Regency, said, "Due to our close proximity to the airport, we receive quite a lot of foreigners who enjoy dining with BOGO offers in our restaurant. And of course, since we have arrangements for candlelight dinner in some of our BOGO offers, young couples avail it."

The month of Ramadan usually sees the maximum usage and availing of the BOGO offers at 5-star hotels than any other occasion.

Mostafizur Rahaman elaborated on the matter, saying, "During Ramadan, our BOGO transactions are the highest. People do lots of iftar parties in fine-dining establishments and therefore, search eagerly for good BOGO offers with our cards. After that, Eid days are usually the next in line for BOGO popularity."

If BOGO offers are not enough, people can also get more discounts on some special occasions at 5-star hotels! Regarding this, Era enthusiastically remarked, "See, we continue to have BOGO offers throughout the year, right? But, some occasions just call for a special treat."

A lot of the innovative, high-end delicacies that you will not find at your neighbourhood buffets are featured at these 5-star hotels' BOGO buffets. Interestingly, while the variety is certainly appealing and somewhat very Instagram-worthy, it is not the only thing that makes a BOGO buffet stand out. There seems to be a strong emphasis on customer service as well. Keeping the quality consistent so that every diner gets the same high-quality meal requires the cooks to be extremely hands-on.

"A good buffet at a renowned hotel like ours create value for customers. So, we continually have to focus on ensuring that we satisfy their taste buds. Combined with BOGO, good quality food and service makes customers feel privileged and special, which is the ultimate goal as it gives us a distinct edge," conveyed Era.

In addition, the impact that social media has on luxury hotels and the offers they give is not all that surprising when you consider the shift in trends that it has brought about in how individuals, particularly Generation Z, get information about special offers.

Buffets have swiftly become a staple in Bengali cuisine. With a love of fine food and grandeur, people often choose BOGO offers at buffet restaurants. It is perfect for get-togethers with loved ones or a casual evening out with friends due to the wide selection of cuisine and reasonable costs.

So, if you are a food enthusiast in search of an exceptional dining experience, get your special cards out or browse through websites to see which BOGO offer you can avail for your next buffet!

Photo: LS Archive/ Sazzad Ibne Sayed