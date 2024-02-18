The transformative power of connectivity in 2024: Bangladesh’s pathway to technological advancement

In 2012, Bangladesh marked a significant technological milestone by embracing 3G connectivity, followed by the introduction of 4G in 2018. A notable leap occurred on December 12, 2021, with the trial launch of the 5G network in Bangladesh, signalling a new era in the nation's digital evolution.

The advent of fifth-generation (5G) technology in Bangladesh represents more than just enhanced internet speeds on mobile devices. It signifies a transformative shift towards a robust digital ecosystem, reshaping communication, work, and access to information. The implications of 5G technology extend far beyond faster downloads or smooth live streaming. They encompass the building blocks of a country's digital future.

5G technology, characterised by fast data speeds and increased network capacity, has catalysed advancements not only in the telecom sector but across various industries, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Its deployment is integral to enhancing Bangladesh's digital infrastructure, potentially fueling economic growth and fostering innovations like the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

The commitment of telecom operators in Bangladesh to the 5G vision is evident. However, to realise the dream of a smart country or even a small smart city, collaboration across sectors is imperative. The government, public sectors, private organisations, and corporations are key stakeholders in the creation of a smart citizenry. The tech companies, in particular, bear significant responsibility in uplifting the connectivity of a nation. Their role transcends the mere provision of smart devices; it extends to ensuring the necessary connectivity infrastructure for the effective utilisation of such technologies.

As Bangladesh progresses towards enhancing its technological infrastructure, the choices made by companies regarding product and service offerings become critical. The nation has witnessed a shift towards specific smartphones and an increasing interest in wearable technologies for daily activities. In contrast, on the global stage, tech companies are expanding more aggressively in foreign markets.

The establishment of infrastructure with powerful connectivity is a prerequisite for building a smart ecosystem. This necessity sometimes limits the diversity of tech products available to consumers, despite companies' willingness to offer them. In Bangladesh, the growth in employment opportunities in entrepreneurship, startups, freelancing, and IT sectors underscores the urgent need to enhance the nation's connectivity. The concepts of a 'digital country' and 'smart city' have evolved from mere campaign slogans to essential goals for Bangladesh in its quest to remain competitive in the global digital landscape.

Connectivity, smart systems, and technological revolutions are not ends in themselves but means to a greater goal: enhancing the efficiency and quality of life. When technological advancements shift individual lifestyles, they collectively impact the broader population. As Bangladesh embarks on this journey, it is incumbent upon citizens and organisations alike to contribute to the acceleration of connectivity across all sectors.

This technological transformation in Bangladesh is not happening in isolation. It is part of a global trend where countries are leveraging advanced technologies to spur economic development, enhance public services, and improve overall quality of life. For instance, South Korea, one of the first countries to deploy 5G on a large scale, has seen significant improvements in its manufacturing and service industries due to increased automation and efficiency enabled by this technology. Similarly, Sweden and the United States have made substantial investments in 5G to bolster their technological infrastructure, recognizing its potential to drive economic growth and innovation.

The implications of 5G in Bangladesh go beyond economic and technological realms, extending into societal and cultural dimensions. For example, enhanced connectivity can significantly improve access to education, especially in rural areas where traditional educational resources are limited. This opens up opportunities for remote learning and access to a vast array of online educational resources. In healthcare, telemedicine can become more feasible and efficient, enabling remote diagnostics and consultations, which are crucial in a country where healthcare resources are unevenly distributed.

Moreover, 5G technology can facilitate more efficient urban planning and management. Smart city initiatives, powered by IoT devices and data analytics, can lead to more effective traffic management, energy use, and waste management, contributing to more sustainable and livable urban environments.

As Bangladesh strides towards a technologically advanced future, the integration of 5G connectivity into the fabric of society promises to redefine the nation's developmental trajectory. This journey requires not just technological implementation but a holistic approach involving strategic planning, cross-sector collaboration, and continuous innovation. By embracing these changes, Bangladesh can position itself as a leader in the digital era, harnessing the power of technology to foster sustainable growth and improve the lives of its citizens.

Ziauddin Chowdhury is the Country Manager for Xiaomi Bangladesh.