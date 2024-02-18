Editor’s Note

Dear Readers,

It is with immense pride that we introduce our next segment: Innovate, Educate, Elevate. This segment is dedicated to exploring the remarkable journey of Bangladesh as it strides forward in the realms of technology, education, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Bangladesh's narrative is one of resilience, innovation, and unwavering ambition. Over the past few decades, the nation has embarked on an impressive path of transformation, leveraging technology and education as pillars for sustainable growth. It's a story that goes beyond economic figures; it's about a collective spirit that aspires to uplift every citizen through knowledge and innovation.

In this segment, we delve into how Bangladesh has become a burgeoning hub for startups, driven by a young and dynamic population that's not just ready to face the challenges of the digital age but is determined to lead it. From grassroots educational initiatives to cutting-edge tech enterprises, Bangladesh is demonstrating that with the right mix of policy, passion, and perseverance, transformative growth is achievable.

Our articles range from in-depth analyses of online learning platforms that have democratised education, to stories of startups that are making waves on the global stage. We look at how technology is being harnessed to solve local problems, contributing not only to national development but also setting a precedent for the global community.

But this journey is not without its hurdles. As we celebrate the successes, we also examine the challenges that lie ahead. Access to quality education and digital literacy remains a work in progress, and ensuring that the dividends of tech growth benefit all segments of society is an ongoing endeavour.

Innovate, Educate, Elevate is more than just a title; it's a reflection of Bangladesh's ethos in this era of technological advancement and educational reform. As you turn these pages, we hope you find inspiration in the stories of individuals and communities that are shaping the future of their country.

Mahfuz Anam

Editor & Publisher