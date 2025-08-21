'Turning Dhaka University fully residential our top priority'

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)-backed panel for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election has pledged to include in its manifesto a commitment to transform Dhaka University into a fully residential university.

Announcing the priorities at a press briefing at Madhur Canteen today, vice-president candidate Abidul Islam Khan said accommodation remains the university's biggest challenge.

"The existing problem regarding accommodation will be solved with our utmost efforts. To turn Dhaka University into a fully residential university will be our highest priority," he told reporters.

Abidul added that the full manifesto will soon be unveiled, where the stance will be made clearer.

"When the full manifesto is unveiled, you will see it clearly. For now, one thing that will be included in our manifesto is to uproot the culture of guest rooms and common rooms permanently from Dhaka University," he said.

The panel tied its campaign to the spirit of the July uprising.

He said the JCD panel was formed through an internal democratic process jointly conducted by DU JCD and central JCD, with senior leaders stepping aside to make space for younger candidates.

Abidul also highlighted the inclusiveness of the panel, noting that it featured athletes, students from the indigenous community, cultural activists, differently-abled individuals, and female candidates chosen on merit.

"For example, Chimchima Chakma, who you have seen playing football so well, has been included on merit," he said. "We tried to make the panel as inclusive as possible."

General secretary candidate Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, assistant general secretary candidate Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, literature and cultural affairs secretary candidate Abu Hayat Md Zulfiqar Jisan, and international affairs secretary candidate Md Mehedi Hasan were also present at the briefing.