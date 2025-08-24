Ducsu polls: DU seeks closure of several online platforms

Writes to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission

Dhaka University authorities have written to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), seeking immediate closure of several online platforms ahead of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections.

According to a press release issued today by DU Public Relations Office, pages including "Dhaka University Nirapotta Moncho", "Dhaka University Shikkharthi Sangsad-1" and "Dhaka University Shikkharthi Sangsad-2" have been identified for closure until September 10.

Additionally, all activities and shuttle services of "Green Future Foundation" on campus have been suspended until the same date, as its services were deemed to have the potential to influence the polls, the press release said.

Authorities have also taken steps to remove all promotional billboards and banners placed by participating candidates and related parties across the campus.

The press release further said that candidates or panels will not be allowed to take part in voluntary or service-oriented activities. Distribution of gifts, hosting feasts, providing financial aid, or organising similar programmes will be strictly prohibited. Such activities will be treated as violations of the electoral code of conduct.

As per the rules, candidates will not be allowed to campaign in the halls or on campus before August 25. Campaigning will only be permitted between August 26 and September 7, until 11:00pm each day, under individual or organisational banners, the release said.

Even during this campaign period, candidates will not be allowed to engage in social, financial, or service-oriented activities, nor will they be permitted to hold religious gatherings or conduct campaigns at religious institutions or premises. These activities will be treated as violations of the electoral code of conduct and considered punishable offences under Section 17 of the "Election Code of Conduct", it added.