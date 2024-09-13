DU to resume classes on September 22

The authorities of Dhaka University have decided to resume classes on September 22 after a closure of more than two and a half months.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the university's syndicate yesterday evening, said a press release issued by DU.

The meeting was held at the university with DU Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan in the chair, reports our DU correspondent.

According to the press release, classes for all years, except the first year, will begin on September 22. The first-year undergraduate classes for the academic year 2023-24 will start on September 30.

The press release also said to improve interpersonal relations between teachers and students and resolve conflicts, the proposals -- already accepted at the department, institute, faculty, and central levels -- are currently being implemented.