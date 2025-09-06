BU students call off hunger strike after VC’s written assurance

Seven students of Barishal University (BU) last night called off their hunger strike after 25 hours following written assurance from Vice Chancellor Prof Md Toufiq Alam to meet their demands.

The students ended their strike around 10:00pm yesterday when the VC handed over a signed statement addressing their demands, before offering juice to the strikers to break their fast.

"We have decided to observe the situation for now. If there is no progress, we will resume our movement," said Sharmila Zaman Senjuti, a student of the English department who was among the strikers.

According to the VC's office, the written statement pledged a feasibility study within six months, after the appointment of a project director, for the construction of new academic buildings, dormitories and other facilities.

It further said the shortage of buses will be assessed by Tuesday, and additional buses arranged accordingly. An application for purchasing an ambulance will be submitted today (Sunday), while land assessment for campus expansion will be carried out within 15 working days.

Around 10:30pm on Thursday, Senjuti, Amiya Mondal of journalism and mass communication, Tajul Islam of accounting and information systems, Md Abu Bakar Siddique of chemistry, Piyal Hasan of philosophy, Ahmed Riaz of public administration, and Shawkat Osman of law began the strike in front of the university's administrative building to press home their three-point demands.

The demands include construction of more academic buildings, dormitories and other facilities; acquisition of new land to expand the university campus; and introduction of new buses along with urgent repairs to the old ones.

During the strike, two students fell sick and were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Since July 29, BU students have been staging rallies, human chains and road blockades to press home their demands.