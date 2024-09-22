Don't pay heed to rumours on raising govt job age-limit, says public admin secretary

Senior Secretary of Ministry of Public Administration Ministry Dr Mokhlesur Rahman today urged the people of the country not to pay heed to rumours over raising the age limit for govt jobs to 35.

The senior secretary said this in response to a question at a press conference on the submission of property statements of government employees at the secretariat.

Asked about the decision over proposal for raising the age-limit from the Cabinet Division, the secretary said, "I have only one answer - don't pay heed to rumours. That's it."

Earlier on September 18, the Cabinet Division had sent a proposal on raising the age limit for entering government jobs to 35 years and the retirement age to 65 years to the Ministry of Public Administration.

According to the letter, since the proposed changes to the government job entry-age and retirement age fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Administration, the ministry has been requested to take necessary actions.

A copy of the proposal sent by the Bangladesh Administrative Services Association was attached to the letter.

Job seekers have been demanding an increase in the entry age limit to 35 years for several years.