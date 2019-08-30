 Hasina, Modi likely to meet in NY before Delhi talks in Oct | The Daily Star
06:00 PM, August 30, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 07:26 PM, August 30, 2019

Hasina, Modi likely to meet in NY before Delhi talks in Oct

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are likely to have a brief meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The high-level meetings and the general debate of the 74the session of the UNGA will be held from September 23 to 30 at the UN headquarters and both Hasina and Modi are scheduled to take part in it, said an official.

Bangladesh and India are preparing to sign a number of bilateral documents during Prime Minister Hasina's visit to India in the first week of October to further bolster bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the issues with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting held here recently.

They discussed the preparatory measures over the Prime Minister's visit to India and exchanged proposals.

Sheikh Hasina will also attend India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum with the theme 'Innovating for India: Strengthening South Asia, Impacting the World' to be held in New Delhi on October 3-4.

Bangladesh and India are discussing issues related to finalisation of programme and agenda of the Prime Minister's visit to New Delhi. The two countries reaffirmed that relationship between India and Bangladesh, forged in the 1971 Liberation War, goes far beyond a strategic partnership.

Today it is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of democracy, secularism, development cooperation and countless other commonalities, both countries recognised.

 

 

