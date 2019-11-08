 Indian couple stoned to death | The Daily Star
Home World
12:00 AM, November 08, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:49 AM, November 08, 2019

INTER-CASTE MARRIAGE

Indian couple stoned to death

Relatives of an Indian woman who married outside her caste and fled her home to escape punishment stoned her and her husband to death after the couple returned to their village to visit family, police said yesterday.

The 29-year-old couple, from the same village in the southern state of Karnataka, had married three years ago against the wishes of their families and moved to Bangalore and other cities in the region, and had two children.

But they returned to the village last month to meet family members.

“They were spotted by villagers on Wednesday, who informed the brother of the woman after which he gathered a mob that attacked the couple and killed them with stones,” local police officer Guru Shanth told AFP.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from World

‘Abe is an idiot and villain’
India readies facial recognition system
‘Too busy’ to get involved in political issue
Nepal cries foul over India map
US calls for ‘serious steps’

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.08)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.07)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.06)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.05)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.04)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.03)
    Top