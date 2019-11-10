Brazil’s leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked free from jail Friday after a year and a half behind bars for corruption following a court ruling that could release thousands of convicts. The former president, wearing a black T-shirt and suit jacket, pumped his fist in the air as he exited the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba and was quickly mobbed by hundreds of supporters and journalists. In an impassioned address, Lula vowed to “continue fighting” for ordinary Brazilians and expose the “lying side of the federal police.” Late Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal. Lula is one of several thousand convicts who could benefit from the decision.Those convicts would remain free until they had exhausted their rights to appeal -- a process critics say could take years in cases involving people able to afford expensive lawyers.
12:00 AM, November 10, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 02:45 AM, November 10, 2019
Brazil’s leftist icon Lula walks free from jail
Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.
Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222
Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222
Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225
Leave your comments
Comment Policy
Top News
-
Cyclone Bulbul: 5 to 7 feet high storm surge may hit coastal areas
-
Healthy diet tips for dengue patients
-
People with Disabilities: This city doesn’t care about them
-
Is marriage a license to rape?
-
BCL men throw principal into pond
-
Abrar Killing at Buet: At least 28 took part in or abetted the crime
-
‘Afroza, Bithi murdered for not letting house help go out’
-
Tigers offer hope with rousing win
-
Brazil arrests Bangladeshi man, said to be world's most prolific human traffickers
-
JU students threaten to stay on campus; vow to continue protest
-
New Facebook logo arrives as its 'family' grows
-
Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria
-
Attack on Mali military post kills 53 soldiers
-
Societies pay price when journalists targeted: UN chief
-
Chilean police officers set on fire by Molotov cocktails
-
Delhi's air pollution drives car rationing; Taj Mahal gets air purifier
-
USA, China, Japan and Korea to dominate 5G: study
-
Trump fined $2m for misusing charity foundation
-
5 killed, 120 injured in Iran earthquake
-
Trump announces new acting US homeland security chief