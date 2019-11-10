 Brazil’s leftist icon Lula walks free from jail | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, November 10, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 02:45 AM, November 10, 2019

Brazil’s leftist icon Lula walks free from jail

Brazil’s leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked free from jail Friday after a year and a half behind bars for corruption following a court ruling that could release thousands of convicts. The former president, wearing a black T-shirt and suit jacket, pumped his fist in the air as he exited the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba and was quickly mobbed by hundreds of supporters and journalists. In an impassioned address, Lula vowed to “continue fighting” for ordinary Brazilians and expose the “lying side of the federal police.”  Late Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal. Lula is one of several thousand convicts who could benefit from the decision.Those convicts would remain free until they had exhausted their rights to appeal -- a process critics say could take years in cases involving people able to afford expensive lawyers.

We respect and accept verdict

