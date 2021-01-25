 Travel agency amendment bill passed with provision of punishment for law violators | The Daily Star
Home Travel
01:08 PM, January 25, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:09 PM, January 25, 2021

Travel agency amendment bill passed with provision of punishment for law violators

Bangladesh Travel Agency (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the parliament today with a provision of punishment for violating the law.

The bill has a provision of maximum six months' imprisonment or Tk 5 lakh fine or both in case of violation of any provision under the proposed law.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

The bill has a provision, saying that a travel agency can renew its licence within six months even after the expiry of the stipulated time paying penalty, can open branch offices at home and abroad, and hand over its ownership.

It says if any travel agency works as a recruiting agency, it will be an offence and the travel agency will be fined for doing so.

If any travel agency wants to deal with visa or recruitment, it will have to take separate licence for it.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Travel

Wall collapses near Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal airport
Quarantine for incoming passengers from London extended to 7 days
US-Bangla Airlines
US-Bangla Airlines plans flights on Dhaka-Dubai route from Feb 1
PIA plane repossessed at Kuala Lumpur while operating flight
Turkish Airlines fined Tk 3 lakh for bringing passengers with no Covid-19 negative certificates
Six more foreign airlines express interest in operating flights to Dhaka

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2021.01.03
    Today's Gallery (2021.01.24)
    Today's Gallery (2021.01.23)
    Today's Gallery (2021.01.22)
    Today's Gallery (2021.01.21)
    Today's Gallery (2021.01.20
    Top