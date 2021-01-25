Travel agency amendment bill passed with provision of punishment for law violators

Bangladesh Travel Agency (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in the parliament today with a provision of punishment for violating the law.

The bill has a provision of maximum six months' imprisonment or Tk 5 lakh fine or both in case of violation of any provision under the proposed law.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

The bill has a provision, saying that a travel agency can renew its licence within six months even after the expiry of the stipulated time paying penalty, can open branch offices at home and abroad, and hand over its ownership.

It says if any travel agency works as a recruiting agency, it will be an offence and the travel agency will be fined for doing so.

If any travel agency wants to deal with visa or recruitment, it will have to take separate licence for it.