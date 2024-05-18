USDA launches $34m ‘Climate Smart Livestock Project’

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) today launched $34 million worth "Bangladesh Climate Smart Livestock Project" to enhance efficiency, promote climate resilience, and foster sustainable innovations in the livestock sector.

The five-year project will work closely with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute to achieve sustainable results, according to a press release.

"We are excited to launch this innovative project. This project will simultaneously help small holder livestock producers increase production and improve their livelihoods, while also reducing methane emissions…," said USDA Agricultural Attache Sarah Gilleski.

This project will significantly boost livestock productivity, improve market access, and implement climate-smart practices across 16 targeted districts, ultimately benefiting over 2,50,000 livestock farmers.